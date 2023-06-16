UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2023 | 12:20 AM

NATO Allies to Create 'IT Coalition' for Ukraine in Ramstein Format - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) A new "IT coalition" to support Ukraine will be created in Ramstein format with the involvement of Luxembourg and Estonia, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Thursday.

"Today, at a UDCG (Ukraine Defense Contact Group) meeting, my colleagues (Luxembourg's Defense Minister) @Francois_Bausch and (Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur) @HPevkur supported my idea of creating an 'IT coalition' within the Ramstein framework. They are ready to take a leadership role in creating this group," he tweeted. 

The minister added that the coalition would definitely evolve into "something exciting."

Earlier in the day, Reznikov said that he had met with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in Brussels.

Several UDCG meetings between Ukrainian and NATO military officials took place at Ramstein Air Base in Germany this week. The parties discussed further supplies of arms, ammunition and military equipment to Kiev.

Western countries have supplied Ukraine with military aid since the start of hostilities in February 2022. The support evolved from lighter artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. For the past several months Ukraine has been pushing to be supplied with fighter jets. The Kremlin, in turn, has repeatedly warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev.

