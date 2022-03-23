UrduPoint.com

NATO Allies To Discuss Security Assistance To Ukraine During Upcoming Summit - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2022 | 11:41 PM

NATO Allies to Discuss Security Assistance to Ukraine During Upcoming Summit - White House

The leaders of the NATO member states, including US President Joe Biden, will discuss during the upcoming summit this week the existing efforts to provide security assistance to Ukraine, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) The leaders of the NATO member states, including US President Joe Biden, will discuss during the upcoming summit this week the existing efforts to provide security assistance to Ukraine, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday.

"NATO itself has not as an institution been involved in the coordination or facilitation of security assistance to Ukraine, it's been individual members, individual allies who have done that.

.. So the subject of discussion at the summit, even though institutionally NATO is not engaged in it, how we make sure that we are continuing to support Ukraine in its effort to defend itself, will be a topic of conversation among the leaders while the President is in Brussels," Sullivan said during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One.

The NATO member state leaders will also discuss the alliance's force posture on the eastern flank amid Russia's ongoing special operation in Ukraine, Sullivan added.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia White House Brussels Alliance

Recent Stories

Blinken Says US Assessing Whether Russian Military ..

Blinken Says US Assessing Whether Russian Military Committed War Crimes in Ukrai ..

29 seconds ago
 US Side Handed Note With List of Diplomats to Be E ..

US Side Handed Note With List of Diplomats to Be Expelled From Russia - Moscow

30 seconds ago
 SpaceX Boosting Prices for Starlink Satellite Syst ..

SpaceX Boosting Prices for Starlink Satellite System Services Up to 20% - Report ..

31 seconds ago
 Election code of conduct violations; ECP serves no ..

Election code of conduct violations; ECP serves notice to Bilawal Bhutto

33 seconds ago
 Pakistan Navy celebrates 23rd March with tradition ..

Pakistan Navy celebrates 23rd March with traditional zeal & fervour

43 minutes ago
 Air Chief leads PAF, Navy flypast at Pakistan Day ..

Air Chief leads PAF, Navy flypast at Pakistan Day parade

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>