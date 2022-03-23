NATO Allies to Discuss Security Assistance to Ukraine During Upcoming Summit - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) The leaders of the NATO member states, including US President Joe Biden, will discuss during the upcoming summit this week the existing efforts to provide security assistance to Ukraine, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday.

"NATO itself has not as an institution been involved in the coordination or facilitation of security assistance to Ukraine, it's been individual members, individual allies who have done that.

.. So the subject of discussion at the summit, even though institutionally NATO is not engaged in it, how we make sure that we are continuing to support Ukraine in its effort to defend itself, will be a topic of conversation among the leaders while the President is in Brussels," Sullivan said during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One.

The NATO member state leaders will also discuss the alliance's force posture on the eastern flank amid Russia's ongoing special operation in Ukraine, Sullivan added.