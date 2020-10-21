UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Allies To Stand Together Regardless Of US Election Result - Stoltenberg

Faizan Hashmi 13 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 03:00 PM

NATO Allies to Stand Together Regardless of US Election result - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) NATO allies will stand together regardless of who wins the upcoming US presidential election, Secretary General Jens Stoltnberg said Wednesday.

"Regardless of differences we see on burden sharing or trade, climate change, and all the issues, is that NATO allies always are able to stand united and stand together on the main tasks of NATO, that is to protect and defend each other.

And that is exactly what we have done over the last years and I am absolutely certain that regardless of the outcome of the US election that will also be the case," Stoltenberg told a press conference.

Related Topics

Election NATO All

Recent Stories

Why Usman Qadir has been selected for upcoming T20 ..

6 minutes ago

Thailand welcomes first tourists since March

1 minute ago

Country is heading towards development and prosper ..

1 minute ago

Tanzara Art Gallery to hold painting exhibition

1 minute ago

Prime Minister Suga Praises Japan-ASEAN Cooperatio ..

1 minute ago

Chief Secretary takes notice of explosion in Gulsh ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.