NATO Ambassadors Meet Ahead Of US-Russia Arms Control Talks In Vienna - Billingslea

Thu 13th August 2020 | 09:50 PM

NATO Ambassadors Meet Ahead of US-Russia Arms Control Talks in Vienna - Billingslea

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) The ambassadors from the NATO member states discussed the upcoming US-Russia arms control talks in Vienna, Austria, as well as new military capabilities, US Special Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea said in a statement on Thursday.

"Good to meet with ambassadors from strong NATO allies to discuss upcoming Vienna talks with Russia and new capabilities such as the ground-launched cruise missile, Billingslea said via Twitter.

Senior Russian and US delegations are set to meet in Vienna from August 16-18, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik earlier.

According to the Russian diplomat, the possibility to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) will be on the agenda at the talks in Vienna.

