NATO Ambassadors, Stoltenberg To Visit Ukraine On Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 10:10 AM

NATO Ambassadors, Stoltenberg to Visit Ukraine on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenber and permanent representatives will visit Ukraine on October 30-31 at the invitation of the Ukrainian authorities.

On Wednesday, Stoltenberg and the delegation will visit the Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group Two (SNMCMG2).

According to the announcement, published on the NATO website, four NATO Mine Countermeasures Vessels from Bulgaria, Italy, Romania and Spain will be docked in the port of Odessa, as part of their patrolling in the Black Sea.

On Thursday, Stoltenberg will chair a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission jointly with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and also deliver a speech at the Ukrainian parliament, Verkhovna Rada.

The secretary general and the NATO permanent representatives will also meet Verkhovna Rada chairman Dmytro Razumkov, Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko and Defense Minister Andriy Zahorodniuk.

