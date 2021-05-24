NATO Ambassadors to Convene on Tuesday to Discuss Ryanair Incident - NATO Official

NATO will hold a meeting at the level of ambassadors on Tuesday to discuss the Ryanair aircraft emergency landing in the Belarusian capital of Minsk, a NATO official told Sputnik

"Allies are consulting on the forcible landing of the Ryanair plane by Belarus and ambassadors will discuss it tomorrow," the official said on Monday.