NATO Ambassadors To Convene On Tuesday To Discuss Ryanair Incident - NATO Official
Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 03:55 PM
NATO will hold a meeting at the level of ambassadors on Tuesday to discuss the Ryanair aircraft emergency landing in the Belarusian capital of Minsk, a NATO official told Sputnik
"Allies are consulting on the forcible landing of the Ryanair plane by Belarus and ambassadors will discuss it tomorrow," the official said on Monday.