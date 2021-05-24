UrduPoint.com
NATO Ambassadors To Convene On Tuesday To Discuss Ryanair Incident - NATO Official

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 03:55 PM

NATO Ambassadors to Convene on Tuesday to Discuss Ryanair Incident - NATO Official

NATO will hold a meeting at the level of ambassadors on Tuesday to discuss the Ryanair aircraft emergency landing in the Belarusian capital of Minsk, a NATO official told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) NATO will hold a meeting at the level of ambassadors on Tuesday to discuss the Ryanair aircraft emergency landing in the Belarusian capital of Minsk, a NATO official told Sputnik.

"Allies are consulting on the forcible landing of the Ryanair plane by Belarus and ambassadors will discuss it tomorrow," the official said on Monday.

More Stories From World

