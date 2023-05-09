UrduPoint.com

NATO Ambitions Create New Security Risks In Asia-Pacific, Other Regions - Russian Diplomat

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2023 | 02:30 PM

NATO Ambitions Create New Security Risks in Asia-Pacific, Other Regions - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) The globalization of NATO's ambitions is creating new security threats, and a stable and long-term security architecture, both regional and global, can be built only via a comprehensive consideration of the national interests of other countries, Russian Charge d'affaires in Tokyo Gennady Ovechko said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The globalization of NATO's ambitions is creating new security threats. The countries of the Asia-Pacific region that are responsible for the domestic security have all necessary resources for this and do not need the guardianship of external players, who are pursuing their own selfish goals," Ovechko said.

The diplomat also said that the attempts to "impose a confrontational mentality" on the Asia-Pacific region in an attempt to contain China and Russia were "harmful" and undermined the foundations of stability, adding that one of the main reasons for the rising regional tensions was Washington's "geostrategic line, which provides for comprehensive containment of Beijing, regular demonstrations of military power and provocative actions to escalate the situation around Taiwan.

"

"We are convinced that a stable and long-term security architecture, both regional and global, can be built only via the comprehensive consideration of the countries' national interests," Ovechko told Sputnik.

In March, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that the United States might change its priorities and shift its focus from Ukraine to the Indo-Pacific region. Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang called the US's Indo-Pacific strategy an attempt to form a version of NATO in the Asia-Pacific region.

