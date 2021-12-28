NATO Annually Conducts 30 Exercises on Waging War Against Russia - Russian Military

NATO annually conducts about 30 major exercises, which practice the conduct of war against Russia, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said on Monday

"Every year, NATO conducts 30 major exercises, during which scenarios for conducting military operations against Russia are being worked out. Within the framework of combat training activities, special attention is paid to the creation of strike groups near the borders of our country. In particular, a series of Defender Europe-2021 exercises was held in May-June of this year involving the transfer of up to 40,000 reinforcement troops from the United States and Western Europe to the 'eastern flank,'" Fomin said at an unscheduled briefing for military attaches and representatives of foreign embassies accredited in Moscow.

At the same time, he recalled that the 1997 NATO-Russia Founding Act provided for the refusal of the bloc states "to solve collective defense tasks by additional permanent deployment of substantial combat forces.

"However, at present in Eastern Europe, the presence of about 13,000 servicemen from the bloc's non-regional states is maintained on a continuous basis. The corresponding formations are armed with about 200 tanks, 400 armored vehicles, 50 guns and over 30 aircraft and helicopters," Fomin said.

He also recalled that under pressure from the White House, the heads of state and government of NATO member states at the summit in the UK in 2014 had pledged to increase national defense spending to 2% of GDP by 2024, at the same time allocating at least 20% for the purchase of weapons. As a result of the implementation of this decision, the total military spending of the allies in 2021 reached $1.174 trillion. This figure exceeds Russia's military budget more than 18-fold. Over the past six years, the growth of allocations of the alliance amounted to $278 billion (31%), he noted.