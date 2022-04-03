UrduPoint.com

NATO Architecture Makes Alliance Aggressive - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2022 | 12:26 AM

NATO Architecture Makes Alliance Aggressive - Kremlin

The NATO architecture makes the alliance aggressive, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) The NATO architecture makes the alliance aggressive, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

"They say that NATO is a defensive organization, but you know, the Kalashnikov assault rifle - no matter how you look at it, it's still an assault rifle.

That's the same with NATO. It designed and created, and it's architecture makes it an aggressive organization. This is an organization created for aggression," Peskov told the Belarus 1 Broadcaster.

Related Topics

NATO Same Alliance Belarus

Recent Stories

Prime Minister asks PTI MPAs to vote for Pervez El ..

Prime Minister asks PTI MPAs to vote for Pervez Elahi or face disciplinary actio ..

56 seconds ago
 Macron calls for 'mobilisation' at election rally ..

Macron calls for 'mobilisation' at election rally as French polls tighten

58 seconds ago
 Imam Hussain AS laid down life to show difference ..

Imam Hussain AS laid down life to show difference between truth, falsehood: Prim ..

59 seconds ago
 Prime Minister urges believers to choose virtue ov ..

Prime Minister urges believers to choose virtue over evil

1 minute ago
 Saving Donbas One of Goals of Russia's Military Op ..

Saving Donbas One of Goals of Russia's Military Operation - Kremlin

60 minutes ago
 More than 200 detained in Ukraine protests across ..

More than 200 detained in Ukraine protests across Russia

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.