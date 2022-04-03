NATO Architecture Makes Alliance Aggressive - Kremlin

The NATO architecture makes the alliance aggressive, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) The NATO architecture makes the alliance aggressive, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

"They say that NATO is a defensive organization, but you know, the Kalashnikov assault rifle - no matter how you look at it, it's still an assault rifle.

That's the same with NATO. It designed and created, and it's architecture makes it an aggressive organization. This is an organization created for aggression," Peskov told the Belarus 1 Broadcaster.