The NATO assessment mission in Kiev held consultations with representatives of the Ukrainian security, defense and law enforcement agencies and discussed the strategic vision of the agencies' reform, the press service of the Mission of Ukraine to NATO said on Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) The NATO assessment mission in Kiev held consultations with representatives of the Ukrainian security, defense and law enforcement agencies and discussed the strategic vision of the agencies' reform, the press service of the Mission of Ukraine to NATO said on Thursday.

The press service announced on Wednesday that the assessment mission from NATO arrived in Ukraine to evaluate Kiev's implementation of the 2019 Annual National Program under the aegis of the NATO-Ukraine Commission. The mission will remain in the country until November 8.

"During the first day, working consultations on the strategic vision of security, defense and law enforcement agencies' reform were held with representatives of the defense and security sectors. Yesterday, the discussion focused on perspectives of the cooperation between NATO and Ukraine within the framework of strategic priorities of implementing the annual national alliance membership preparation program," the press service wrote on its Facebook page.

According to the statement, the parties concentrated on political and economic issues, as well as on information security. Consultations on defense and security sector reforms will continue on Friday.

After the discussions, Ukraine expects to receive certain recommendations from NATO on the implementation of internal reforms that will be traditionally included in the 2020 Annual National Program.

Ukraine canceled its non-aligned status after a power change in 2014 and confirmed its intent to join NATO. NATO officials have repeatedly said that the country needs to implement a wide range of reforms before pursuing membership in the alliance. To help implement these reforms, the Law on National Security was passed last year, providing for broader civilian control over Ukraine's state security and military. It also more transparently outlined the power of law enforcement agencies.