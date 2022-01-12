NATO at Meeting With Russia Defends Countries' Right to Choose Path - Stoltenberg

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) NATO allies reaffirmed to Russia that they adhered to every nation's right to choose own course, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

"Allies on their side reaffirm NATO's open door policy and the right of each nation to choose its own security arrangements," Stoltenberg said at a press conference after the end of the NATO-Russia Council meeting.

"They (allies) call on Russia to refrain from aggressive force posturing and activities directed against allies and abide by all its international obligations and commitments," he added.

NATO allies are interested in improving military and civilian channels of communication with Russia, he said.

"On lines of communication, NATO allies are interested looking at ways to improve civil and military communication channels and the possibility of re-establishing our respective offices in Moscow and in Brussels," he said.

NATO allies aim to make progress with Russia, Stoltenberg added.