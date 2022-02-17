BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) RUSSELS, February 17 (Sputnik) ” NATO sees no signs of de-escalation of tensions around Ukraine and awaiting a Russian "invasion" of Ukraine at any moment, Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said.

"It is true that today, there was no invasion which we were discussing. However, there is still a threat of an invasion. There are no signs of de-escalation from Russia and NATO continues to demand this de-escalation and demands respect for the Ukrainian sovereignty," Robles said on late Wednesday after the meeting of the NATO defense ministers.

She stressed that the bloc did not know when the Russian "invasion" of Ukraine would take place.

"Today, we have not discussed any specific date, earlier we had discussed specific dates.

Today, we said that this invasion could take place at any moment," the Spanish defense minister added.

Western countries continue to allege that Russia is preparing an attack against Ukraine, citing a troop buildup on the border. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday that Moscow was withdrawing some of its forces from the border with Ukraine. On the same day, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told Russian President Vladimir Putin that some drills with Belarus had ended while others were going on as planned. The joint Russia-Belarus drills are expected to finish up on Sunday.

Russia has consistently denied any plans to invade Ukraine, stressing that its own security is jeopardized by NATO's increasing presence near Russian borders.