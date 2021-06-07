NATO is waiting for Moscow's response to the alliance's proposal to convene a NATO-Russia Council meeting, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told the Atlantic Council on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) NATO is waiting for Moscow's response to the alliance's proposal to convene a NATO-Russia Council meeting, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told the Atlantic Council on Monday.

"We have a standing invitation for Russia to participate in a meeting ... to convene the NATO-Russia Council again.

So far, they [have not] answered," Stoltenberg said, noting that the alliance has "some contact" with Moscow now on the possibility of holding the meeting.

The NATO chief added that the alliance was interested in dialogue with Russia, noting the sides should cooperate on issues such as arms control.

The Atlantic Council think tank was labeled in July 2019 by the Russian Ministry of Justice as an undesirable analytical non-profit institution on the territory of Russia, whose activity poses a threat to the foundations of the constitutional order and security of the country.