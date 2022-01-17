NATO knows how Moscow will respond if the alliance does not accept its proposals for security guarantees, while the type of the response will depend on the situation and the military potential of the other side, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) NATO knows how Moscow will respond if the alliance does not accept its proposals for security guarantees, while the type of the response will depend on the situation and the military potential of the other side, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Monday.

"NATO is well aware of what kind of military and technical measures the Russian side is talking about. We do not hide our capabilities, we act very transparently," Grushko said in an interview to Kommersant.

He noted that "everything will depend on how the situation develops, the military potential used against our interests."