NATO Aware Of Russian Security Initiatives, Wants Its Concerns To Be Taken Into Account

Fri 17th December 2021 | 03:20 AM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) NATO is aware of Russian security initiatives but wants Moscow to take into account the alliance's concerns, the bloc said in a statement.

"We are ready for meaningful dialogue with Russia.  We reiterate our long-standing invitation to Russia for a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council in the near future.

  We are aware of Russia's recent European security proposals.  We are clear that any dialogue with Russia would have to proceed on the basis of reciprocity, address NATO's concerns about Russia's actions, be based on the core principles and foundational documents of European security, and take place in consultation with NATO's European Partners," the statement said on late Thursday.

