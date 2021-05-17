UrduPoint.com
NATO-Backed Spring Storm Military Drills To Start In Estonia On Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 10:00 AM

NATO-Backed Spring Storm Military Drills to Start in Estonia on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) The Estonian Defense Forces will start large-scale military drills of the Spring Storm series, with the participation of the NATO military, in Estonia on Monday.

This year's edition is smaller in the number of troops due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some 2,000 military personnel from NATO member states, including the United Kingdom, the United States, Denmark, France, Italy, Latvia and Poland, are expected to join the 5,000 Estonians in the military exercises, which will last through June 5.

The same drills during the pre-pandemic times involved as many as 10,000 NATO servicemen.

More Stories From World

