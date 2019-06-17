UrduPoint.com
NATO Baltic Exercise Tests Game Changing Laser Mine Detector For Widespread Deployment

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 08:00 PM

A US sea combat squadron is testing two laser-based mine detectors, one for explosives near the ocean surface and another for deep water mines during the annual Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) exercise, the Navy announced in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) A US sea combat squadron is testing two laser-based mine detectors, one for explosives near the ocean surface and another for deep water mines during the annual Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) exercise, the Navy announced in a press release on Monday.

"ALMDS [Airborne Laser Mine Detection System] and AMNS-AF [Airborne Mine Neutralization System] are each operated from the MH-60S helicopter," the release said. "ALMDS is a laser-based, high-area-coverage system that uses streak-tube imaging light detection and ranging (LIDAR) to detect, classify and localize near-surface, moored mines."

The second system, "AMNS-AF provides rapid re-acquisition, identification and neutralization capability against bottom and moored sea mines," the release added.

The anti-mine weapons are being tested during the June 9-21 Baltops exercise of 18 NATO nations, with plans to equip the US fleet of Littoral Combat Ships with the system.

"You should not underestimate the significance of this deployment for this squadron or naval aviation or the littoral combat ship platform," the commander of the US Second Fleet, Vice Adm. Andrew Lewis said. "In concert with our partners and allies, this is a real opportunity to up the game."

The BALTOPS Mine Warfare Task Group includes more than 15 mine counter-measure ships, 15 unmanned undersea vehicles, five drone ships, airborne mine countermeasures and more than 70 divers, the release said.

