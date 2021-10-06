NATO bars 8 members of Russian mission as spies

(@FahadShabbir)

NATO said on Wednesday it had stripped eight members of the Russian mission to the Alliance of their accreditation, calling them "undeclared Russian intelligence officers" -- meaning spies

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :NATO said on Wednesday it had stripped eight members of the Russian mission to the Alliance of their accreditation, calling them "undeclared Russian intelligence officers" -- meaning spies.

A NATO official giving the information said that "we can also confirm that we have reduced the number of positions which the Russian Federation can accredit to NATO to 10", down from 20 previously.