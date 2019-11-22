NATO Battle Group Testing Cyberdefense in Estonia Exercise - Official

(@imziishan)

TALLINN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) The NATO mission stationed in Estonia is conducting cyberdefense exercises called Cyber Fog, NATO commander Col. Paul Clayton said, according to a press release issued by the Estonian military on Friday.

"In Exercise CYBER FOG, we have tested our ability to identify, adapt and respond to the threats that we could face to ensure our operational resilience. We are committed to work in full cooperation with our NATO Allies, to support our shared objectives through our presence in Estonia and will integrate the lessons from this exercise across all domains of our activity," Clayton, NATO's Enhanced Forward Presence mission commander, said, as quoted in the press release.

The exercises are being conducted in cooperation with the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

The UK contingent leads the NATO battle group, which has been deployed in the Estonian town of Tapa since 2017.

Estonia is among the seven NATO nations that are spending 2 percent of their respective GDPs on defense, as stipulated by a goal set by the alliance. The list also includes Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Greece, the United Kingdom and the United States.