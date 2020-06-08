NATO Battlegroup Starts Military Exercise in Latvia - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

The NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup in Latvia on Monday launched the Urban Steele military exercise, the country's Defense Ministry said

The drill will last until June 20.

"During the exercise, the NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup in Latvia will be perfecting cooperation and unit compatibility, carrying out combat operations in an urban setting," the ministry said in a statement.

Latvia has been a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization since 2004.