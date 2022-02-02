(@FahadShabbir)

NATO told Russia that Moscow's security guarantees proposals could be a subject of constructive dialogue between the sides, according to the alliance's reply to Russia's security proposal obtained by Spain's El Pais newspaper

"Noting the proposals on security presented by Russia and reflecting our own concerns, NATO Allies have identified areas where we can engage constructively in meaningful dialogue," the document read.