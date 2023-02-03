NATO Believes New START Treaty May Promote International Stability - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) The New START Treaty will promote international stability by constraining the Russian and US nuclear capabilities, NATO said on Friday.

"NATO Allies agree the New START Treaty contributes to international stability by constraining Russian and U.S. strategic nuclear forces. Therefore, we note with concern that Russia has failed to comply with legally-binding obligations under the New START Treaty," NATO's statement read.

It is also noted that Russia's refusal to convene a session of the Bilateral Consultative Commission (BCC) and to facilitate US inspection activities on its territory from August 2022 "prevents the US from exercising important rights under the Treaty, and undermines the US' ability to adequately verify Russian compliance with the Treaty's central limits."

According to the alliance, Russia's alleged noncompliance with the agreement undermines its viability.

"We call on Russia to fulfil its obligations under the Treaty by facilitating New START inspections on Russian territory, and by returning to participation in the Treaty's implementation body, the BCC," the statement said.

On February 1, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said that Russia considered it "unjustified, untimely and inappropriate" to invite the US military to the country's strategic facilities, adding that the responsibility for the escalation of the situation around New START lay entirely with Washington.

On January 30, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that Russia remained committed to New START, while the US, by carrying out frontal deterrence of Moscow, violates the preamble of the treaty which speaks of the indivisibility of security.

New START is the only remaining arms control treaty between Russia and the US. In 2021, the two countries negotiated its extension until February 2026.