MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Future of Ukraine is in NATO, the alliance said in its communique that was published during the Vilnius summit on Tuesday, adding that Kiev does not require the Membership Action Plan.

"We fully support Ukraine's right to choose its own security arrangements.

Ukraine's future is in NATO. We reaffirm the commitment we made at the 2008 Summit in Bucharest that Ukraine will become a member of NATO, and today we recognise that Ukraine's path to full Euro-Atlantic integration has moved beyond the need for the Membership Action Plan," the communique read.