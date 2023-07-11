Open Menu

NATO Believes Ukraine's Future In Alliance - Communique

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 11, 2023 | 09:07 PM

NATO Believes Ukraine's Future in Alliance - Communique

Future of Ukraine is in NATO, the alliance said in its communique that was published during the Vilnius summit on Tuesday, adding that Kiev does not require the Membership Action Plan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Future of Ukraine is in NATO, the alliance said in its communique that was published during the Vilnius summit on Tuesday, adding that Kiev does not require the Membership Action Plan.

"We fully support Ukraine's right to choose its own security arrangements.

Ukraine's future is in NATO. We reaffirm the commitment we made at the 2008 Summit in Bucharest that Ukraine will become a member of NATO, and today we recognise that Ukraine's path to full Euro-Atlantic integration has moved beyond the need for the Membership Action Plan," the communique read.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Vilnius Bucharest Kiev Alliance

Recent Stories

Pakistan achieved many milestones in just 15 month ..

Pakistan achieved many milestones in just 15 months: Marriyum Aurangzeb

1 minute ago
 Passenger Plane Crashes After Landing at Somali Ca ..

Passenger Plane Crashes After Landing at Somali Capital's Airport - Aviation Aut ..

1 minute ago
 French, Lithuanian Defense Firms Discuss Cooperati ..

French, Lithuanian Defense Firms Discuss Cooperation to Aid Ukraine - Reports

1 minute ago
 PPP given proposal for holding elections on time a ..

PPP given proposal for holding elections on time after dissolving assemblies: Ra ..

1 minute ago
 US Congressman Says Pentagon on Track for $1 Trill ..

US Congressman Says Pentagon on Track for $1 Trillion Budget, Calls for Full Aud ..

1 minute ago
 UN Chief Disappointed Over UNSC Failure to Extend ..

UN Chief Disappointed Over UNSC Failure to Extend Syria Cross-Border Mechanism - ..

6 minutes ago
Need stressed to protect roads from wear and tear

Need stressed to protect roads from wear and tear

6 minutes ago
 UAE leaders extend condolences to President of Pak ..

UAE leaders extend condolences to President of Pakistan over floods victims

28 minutes ago
 Circumstances When NATO Might Have to Use Nuclear ..

Circumstances When NATO Might Have to Use Nuclear Weapons 'Extremely Remote' - S ..

6 minutes ago
 World Growth Seen at 3% Over Next 5 Years, Weakest ..

World Growth Seen at 3% Over Next 5 Years, Weakest in Decades - IMF's Georgieva

6 minutes ago
 Biden, Xi to Hold Talks at Some Point in Months Ah ..

Biden, Xi to Hold Talks at Some Point in Months Ahead - Blinken

17 minutes ago
 NATO to Strengthen Europe's Air Defense Against Dr ..

NATO to Strengthen Europe's Air Defense Against Drones, Hypersonic Missiles - Co ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World