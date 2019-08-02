UrduPoint.com
NATO Blames Russia For INF Pact Demise, Vows 'measured' Response

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 03:11 PM

NATO blamed Russia for the demise of a Cold War-era missile treaty and vowed to respond in a "measured and responsible way" to Moscow's deployment of a cruise missile

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :NATO blamed Russia for the demise of a Cold War-era missile treaty and vowed to respond in a "measured and responsible way" to Moscow's deployment of a cruise missile.

"Russia bears sole responsibility for the demise of the Treaty," the transatlantic alliance said in a statement.

"NATO will respond in a measured and responsible way to the significant risks posed by the Russian 9M729 missile to Allied security."

