NATO blames Russia for INF pact demise, vows 'measured' response

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :NATO blamed Russia for the demise of a Cold War-era missile treaty and vowed to respond in a "measured and responsible way" to Moscow's deployment of a cruise missile.

"Russia bears sole responsibility for the demise of the Treaty," the transatlantic alliance said in a statement.

"NATO will respond in a measured and responsible way to the significant risks posed by the Russian 9M729 missile to Allied security."