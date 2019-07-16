UrduPoint.com
NATO Body Accidentally Reveals Location Of 150 US Nuclear Sites In Europe - Reports

Tue 16th July 2019 | 10:50 PM

NATO Body Accidentally Reveals Location of 150 US Nuclear Sites in Europe - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) The United States has secretly deployed at least 150 nuclear weapons in five European nations including Germany and Turkey, a report later removed from a NATO-related web site said, according to media reports in Belgium and the US on Tuesday.

The document "A new era for nuclear deterrence? Modernisation, arms control and allied nuclear forces" was published in April and was written by Canadian Senator Joseph Day for the Defense and Security Committee of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, the Belgian newspaper De Morgen said.

De Morgen on Tuesday published a copy of the document that included the claim that those nuclear weapons were stored at the military bases of Kleine Brogel in Belgium, Buechel in Germany, Aviano and Ghedi-Torre in Italy, Volkel in The Netherlands, and Incirlik in Turkey.

When a later version of the report was published online last week, it left out the specific reference to where the nuclear weapons were being kept, the Washington Post reported, and instead only referred in general to aircraft that are capable of delivering nuclear weapons.

In general, the United States and European member-states in NATO do not publicly discuss or refer to the location of any US nuclear weapons on the continent, the Washington Post report noted.

RTL news in The Netherlands reported the controversy under the headline that NATO had now revealed the worst-kept secret in the country.

