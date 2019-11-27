UrduPoint.com
NATO, Boeing Sign $1Bln Deal To Modernize AWACS Surveillance Fleet - Stoltenberg

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 hours ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 10:33 PM

NATO struck a $1 billion contract with US plane maker Boeing on Wednesday to modernize its fleet of Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) surveillance aircraft

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) NATO struck a $1 billion contract with US plane maker Boeing on Wednesday to modernize its fleet of Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) surveillance aircraft.

The signing ceremony at the Melsbroek Airport in Brussels was attended by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the president of Boeing International, Michael Arthur.

"Today we are marking a major investment in NATO's fleet of AWACS surveillance aircraft. Our 1 billion Dollar contract with Boeing will modernise this aircraft, ensuring its service to 2035. NATO AWACS have been our eyes in the sky, supporting our airborne operations for decades," Stoltenberg said.

According to the NATO chief, the upgrade, funded by 16 NATO allies "on both sides of the Atlantic," will help the alliance "remain at the leading edge of technology." He therefore described AWACS as a "symbol of trans-Atlantic excellence, in terms of technology and partnership between Boeing, NATO and Europe."

The modernization, the NATO chief says, will "provide AWACS with sophisticated new communications and networking capabilities."

He at the same reiterated that NATO had been already working to replace AWACS in 2035 and take into account new technologies - such as artificial intelligence, autonomous systems and big data - that could "help NATO keep its edge."

