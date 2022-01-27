UrduPoint.com

NATO Boosts Presence In Baltic, Black Sea Regions In Hope For De-Escalation - Stoltenberg

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2022 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) NATO strengthens its presence in Baltic Sea and Black Sea regions amid negotiations with Russia in hope for de-escalation, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"While we are working for a good solution for de-escalation, we are also prepared for the worse. Therefore, in parallel with our efforts in the dialogue track, we are also increasing the readiness of our forces, and NATO allies have also increased the presence including in the Back Sea and the Baltic Sea and region," Stoltenberg said at a press conference.

NATO respects decision by Georgia and Ukraine to apply for membership, and that is the reason that the alliance engaged in a very strong partnership with these countries, he said.

"Our focus now is on reforms to help strengthen security institutions and to meet NATO standards. But we also respect decisions of countries not to apply for NATO membership, for instance, Finland and Sweden," Stoltenberg added.

>