NATO Boss Attends Anti-IS Coalition Meeting in Rome

(@FahadShabbir)

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg took part on Monday in a meeting of foreign ministers from a coalition of countries combating the Islamic State terror group (IS or Daesh, banned in Russia)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg took part on Monday in a meeting of foreign ministers from a coalition of countries combating the Islamic State terror group (IS or Daesh, banned in Russia).

The meeting in Rome was the group's first in-person get-together since the start of the pandemic. It was co-chaired by Italy and the United States.

"In NATO, we look forward to continuing our close cooperation with all of you through the Global Coalition, and with partner countries and organizations like the European Union and the United Nations, to ensure the enduring and global defeat of Daesh," Stoltenberg said.

All 30 members of NATO are part of the 83-nation coalition, which was formed at the height of the IS onslaught in Syria and Iraq in 2014. The alliance supports the fight against Islamist insurgency through surveillance flights and its mission in Iraq.