UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Boss Attends Anti-IS Coalition Meeting In Rome

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 07:04 PM

NATO Boss Attends Anti-IS Coalition Meeting in Rome

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg took part on Monday in a meeting of foreign ministers from a coalition of countries combating the Islamic State terror group (IS or Daesh, banned in Russia)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg took part on Monday in a meeting of foreign ministers from a coalition of countries combating the Islamic State terror group (IS or Daesh, banned in Russia).

The meeting in Rome was the group's first in-person get-together since the start of the pandemic. It was co-chaired by Italy and the United States.

"In NATO, we look forward to continuing our close cooperation with all of you through the Global Coalition, and with partner countries and organizations like the European Union and the United Nations, to ensure the enduring and global defeat of Daesh," Stoltenberg said.

All 30 members of NATO are part of the 83-nation coalition, which was formed at the height of the IS onslaught in Syria and Iraq in 2014. The alliance supports the fight against Islamist insurgency through surveillance flights and its mission in Iraq.

Related Topics

NATO United Nations Syria Russia Iraq European Union Rome Alliance Italy United States All From

Recent Stories

Tow dies, 10 hospitalized due to measles in Khairp ..

3 minutes ago

Pope Francis Receives Delegation of Constantinople ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Defense Ministry Shares Footage of UK Figh ..

3 minutes ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry condoles dea ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Information Commission disposed of 700 ca ..

5 minutes ago

Hot weather to continue in most parts

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.