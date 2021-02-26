NATO Boss Welcomes Renewed US Commitment to Alliance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday he welcomed the decision of the new US administration to recommit to the transatlantic partnership after Donald Trump threatened to sever that bond.

US President Joe Biden told the Munich Security Conference last week that "America is back, the transatlantic alliance is back, and we are not looking backward.

"I welcome the very strong message from the new Biden administration, to rebuild alliances, to strengthen the transatlantic bond. And this will be also the main issue when NATO leaders meet later this year in Brussels," he told a news conference in Brussels.

Stoltenberg spoke ahead of a European Council meeting that he was invited to in a show of EU-NATO solidarity. He estimated that more than 90 percent of EU citizens lived in a NATO country, meaning the US-led military bloc and the EU shared "pretty much the same population."