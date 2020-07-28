NATO Building Up Potential in Arctic Under Pretext of 'Militarization' by Russia - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) NATO countries use claims of Russia militarizing the Arctic to continue ramping up own potential there, the Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large for international cooperation in the region told Sputnik.

"Despite the fact that at the ministerial meeting in Rovaniemi [in Finland in May 2019], a joint statement was adopted, in which all member countries of the Arctic Council reaffirmed commitment to maintain peace, stability and constructive cooperation in the Arctic, NATO nations, hiding behind the claims of the region's 'militarization' against our country, have continued to build up military potential there, including through harnessing the potential of non-Arctic states, and expand military exercises north of the Arctic Circle under the scenario in which Russia is seen as the main threat," Nikolay Korchunov said.

The West has repeatedly expressed concerns over Russia increasing military presence and activities in the Arctic. Moscow has consistently dismissed the "militarization" allegations, noting that it considers the Arctic to be an area for constructive dialogue and equal, conflict-free cooperation in the interests of all nations.