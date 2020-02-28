UrduPoint.com
NATO Calls For Immediate Ceasefire In Syria's Idlib Province - Stoltenberg

Sumaira FH 34 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 04:46 PM

NATO called for an immediate ceasefire in Syria's northwestern Idlib province amid the recent escalation of tensions between Turkey and the Syrian government forces there, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) NATO called for an immediate ceasefire in Syria's northwestern Idlib province amid the recent escalation of tensions between Turkey and the Syrian government forces there, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

"This dangerous situation may be de-escalated, and we urge an immediate return to the 2018 ceasefire," Stoltenberg said during a press conference.

Moreover, the NATO secretary-general condemned Syria's airstrikes that killed Turkish soldiers and offered his condolences to Ankara. Stoltenberg also said that the alliance was in solidarity with Turkey.

