NATO Calls for Stepping Up Cooperation After Incidents With Aerial Objects Over US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) The recent incidents with aerial objects over the United States indicate the need to strengthen cooperation between the intelligence agencies of NATO member states, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.

"China but also Russia ...

(have increased) the surveillance and intelligence activities against NATO allies with many different platforms, we see it in cyber, we see it with satellites, and we see it with balloons, that highlights the importance of our vigilance, of our increased presence and also that we rump up and step up how we share intelligence and how we monitor and protect our airspace," Stoltenberg told reporters.