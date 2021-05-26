NATO Calls for Urgent International Investigation of Ryanair Incident

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) NATO allies call for an urgent international investigation of the incident related to the emergency landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk and the release of Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich and Russian citizen Sofia Sapega, NATO said on Wednesday.

"The North Atlantic Council strongly condemns the forced diversion to Minsk, Belarus of a Ryanair flight between Athens and Vilnius on 23 May, as well as the removal from the diverted aircraft and arrest of Raman Pratasevich, a prominent Belarusian journalist travelling on board, and Sofia Sapega ... We support calls for an urgent independent investigation, including by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) ... Belarus must immediately and unconditionally release Mr. Pratasevich and Ms. Sapega," NATO said in a statement.

NATO allies also said that they stand in solidarity with Latvia which faced "the unjustified expulsion" of diplomats from Belarus.