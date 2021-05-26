UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Calls For Urgent International Investigation Of Ryanair Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

NATO Calls for Urgent International Investigation of Ryanair Incident

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) NATO allies call for an urgent international investigation of the incident related to the emergency landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk and the release of Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich and Russian citizen Sofia Sapega, NATO said on Wednesday.

"The North Atlantic Council strongly condemns the forced diversion to Minsk, Belarus of a Ryanair flight between Athens and Vilnius on 23 May, as well as the removal from the diverted aircraft and arrest of Raman Pratasevich, a prominent Belarusian journalist travelling on board, and Sofia Sapega ... We support calls for an urgent independent investigation, including by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) ... Belarus must immediately and unconditionally release Mr. Pratasevich and Ms. Sapega," NATO said in a statement.

NATO allies also said that they stand in solidarity with Latvia which faced "the unjustified expulsion" of diplomats from Belarus.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Minsk Sofia Athens Vilnius Belarus Latvia May From

Recent Stories

Five brick kilns sealed in faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Kenya health minister says strengthening action on ..

3 minutes ago

Pipeline blast in south Iran kills one

3 minutes ago

Special team constituted to investigate incident o ..

3 minutes ago

Dutch Judges Inspect Reconstruction Site in MH17 C ..

3 minutes ago

Dacoits gang-rape bride; loot gold, cash

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.