NATO Calls on China to Act 'Responsibly,' Including in Seas, Space, Cyberspace- Communique

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) NATO leaders have urged Beijijng to act in line with its international pledges in the fields of space, cyber, and the maritime sphere, according to a communique issued on Monday after the alliance's summit in Brussels.

"We call on China to uphold its international commitments and to act responsibly in the international system, including in the space, cyber, and maritime domains, in keeping with its role as a major power," the communique read.