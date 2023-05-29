NATO Calls on Kosovars, Serbs to Refrain From Actions That Could Escalate Tensions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) The NATO Kosovo Force (KFOR) on Monday called on Kosovars and Serbs to refrain from actions that could escalate tensions in the partially-recognized republic.

"We call on all sides to refrain from actions that could inflame tensions or cause escalation," KFOR said in a statement.

Last week, Kosovo police used force to install ethnic Albanian mayors in northern Kosovo following an election in April that was boycotted by a vast majority of voters. The polls were declared valid despite the turnover of less than 3.5%. Serbia's National Security Council then accused KFOR of inaction. Serbia put its armed forces on full combat alert and moved them close to the border following a Kosovo police crackdown on peaceful anti-government protesters.