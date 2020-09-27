UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Calls On Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict Sides To Cease Fire, Engage In Negotiations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 06:40 PM

NATO Calls on Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict Sides to Cease Fire, Engage in Negotiations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2020) NATO is deeply concerned by the escalation of Armenian-Azerbaijani hostilities in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region and calls for an immediate ceasefire, NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia James Appathurai said in a statement on Sunday.

 "NATO is deeply concerned by reports of large scale military hostilities along the line of contact in the Nagorno-Karabach conflict zone," the statement read.

The alliance called on the conflict parties to "immediately cease hostilities, which have already caused civilian casualties."

"There is no military solution to this conflict. The parties should resume negotiations towards a peaceful resolution. NATO supports the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group," Appathurai said.

Related Topics

NATO Resolution Minsk Alliance Sunday Asia

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi&#039;s return to Fight Island breaks UFC ..

30 minutes ago

Stimulus packages to enable UAE to shift to more f ..

45 minutes ago

DHA announces implementation of Diagnosis-Related ..

45 minutes ago

Jebel Hafeet Reserve: A unique mountain environmen ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Ports acquires MICCO to become a leading ..

2 hours ago

Seven international startups bring new solutions a ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.