NATO Calls on Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict Sides to Cease Fire, Engage in Negotiations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2020) NATO is deeply concerned by the escalation of Armenian-Azerbaijani hostilities in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region and calls for an immediate ceasefire, NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia James Appathurai said in a statement on Sunday.

"NATO is deeply concerned by reports of large scale military hostilities along the line of contact in the Nagorno-Karabach conflict zone," the statement read.

The alliance called on the conflict parties to "immediately cease hostilities, which have already caused civilian casualties."

"There is no military solution to this conflict. The parties should resume negotiations towards a peaceful resolution. NATO supports the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group," Appathurai said.