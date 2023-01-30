NATO Calls on North Korea to Comply With International Law - Stoltenberg

North Korea should stop its missile provocations and comply with international law, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday

"North Korea continues its pattern of provocative and destabilizing behavior, including unprecedented missile tests over the past year, as well as continued nuclear activity and rhetoric," Stoltenberg said in a speech at the Chey Institute for Advanced Studies in Seoul.

The NATO chief specified that Pyongyang's missile activities threaten not only the Korean Peninsula but also global peace and security.

"We stand with our partners in calling on Pyongyang to stop its provocations and comply fully with international law," Stoltenberg added.

North Korea has conducted dozens of missile test launches since the start of 2022, firing several missiles at once on some occasions. On November 2, it launched more than 20 short-range missiles. Pyongyang has said that North Korea's military-related activities are in response to provocations by the United States, South Korea and Japan.