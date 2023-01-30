UrduPoint.com

NATO Calls On North Korea To Comply With International Law - Stoltenberg

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2023 | 06:39 PM

NATO Calls on North Korea to Comply With International Law - Stoltenberg

North Korea should stop its missile provocations and comply with international law, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) North Korea should stop its missile provocations and comply with international law, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.

"North Korea continues its pattern of provocative and destabilizing behavior, including unprecedented missile tests over the past year, as well as continued nuclear activity and rhetoric," Stoltenberg said in a speech at the Chey Institute for Advanced Studies in Seoul.

The NATO chief specified that Pyongyang's missile activities threaten not only the Korean Peninsula but also global peace and security.

"We stand with our partners in calling on Pyongyang to stop its provocations and comply fully with international law," Stoltenberg added.

North Korea has conducted dozens of missile test launches since the start of 2022, firing several missiles at once on some occasions. On November 2, it launched more than 20 short-range missiles. Pyongyang has said that North Korea's military-related activities are in response to provocations by the United States, South Korea and Japan.

Related Topics

Firing NATO Nuclear Pyongyang Seoul Japan South Korea United States North Korea November

Recent Stories

Ryabkov Tells Tracy Washington's Course Counterpro ..

Ryabkov Tells Tracy Washington's Course Counterproductive - Russian Foreign Mini ..

2 minutes ago
 Police put on high alert in Karachi

Police put on high alert in Karachi

2 minutes ago
 Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Forei ..

Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zar ..

2 minutes ago
 Rs 68 billion PRIAT offers climate smart water-use ..

Rs 68 billion PRIAT offers climate smart water-use technologies to farmers at su ..

2 minutes ago
 10 killed, 1,093 injured in road accidents across ..

10 killed, 1,093 injured in road accidents across Punjab

2 minutes ago
 WHO Says COVID-19 Still Global Health Emergency

WHO Says COVID-19 Still Global Health Emergency

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.