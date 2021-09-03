NATO Calls on Russia, Belarus to Act in 'Predictable' Way Amid Zapad-2021 - Spokeswoman

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) NATO called on Russia and Belarus to act "in a predictable" way in light of the approaching Zapad-2021 military drills, spokeswoman Oana Lungescu told Sputnik on Friday, adding that the alliance will be monitoring exercises.

The Russian-Belarusian exercises Zapad-2021 will be held on the territory of two states but mainly on Belarusian soil, from September 10 to 16 under the leadership of the chiefs of general staff of the Armed Forces of both countries.

"We call on Russia and Belarus to act in a predictable and transparent way, in line with their international commitments. This is especially important when there is increased military activity along our borders, to reduce risks and avoid any accidents or incidents," Lungescu said.

The spokeswoman also said that NATO "remains vigilant, while keeping a balanced and measured posture".

"We keep channels of communication open with Russia, in line with our dual track approach - combining defence and deterrence with dialogue. We will also remain in contact with Minsk as needed," Lungescu added.

In addition, the NATO spokeswoman said that the alliance "is monitoring ZAPAD 2021 very closely" and mentioned that it "has not been invited to send observers" to the drills.