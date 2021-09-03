UrduPoint.com

NATO Calls On Russia, Belarus To Act In 'Predictable' Way Amid Zapad-2021 - Spokeswoman

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 06:10 PM

NATO Calls on Russia, Belarus to Act in 'Predictable' Way Amid Zapad-2021 - Spokeswoman

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) NATO called on Russia and Belarus to act "in a predictable" way in light of the approaching Zapad-2021 military drills, spokeswoman Oana Lungescu told Sputnik on Friday, adding that the alliance will be monitoring exercises.

The Russian-Belarusian exercises Zapad-2021 will be held on the territory of two states but mainly on Belarusian soil, from September 10 to 16 under the leadership of the chiefs of general staff of the Armed Forces of both countries.

"We call on Russia and Belarus to act in a predictable and transparent way, in line with their international commitments. This is especially important when there is increased military activity along our borders, to reduce risks and avoid any accidents or incidents," Lungescu said.

The spokeswoman also said that NATO "remains vigilant, while keeping a balanced and measured posture".

"We keep channels of communication open with Russia, in line with our dual track approach - combining defence and deterrence with dialogue. We will also remain in contact with Minsk as needed," Lungescu added.

In addition, the NATO spokeswoman said that the alliance "is monitoring ZAPAD 2021 very closely" and mentioned that it "has not been invited to send observers" to the drills.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Minsk Alliance Belarus September From

Recent Stories

Ataullah Mengal laid to rest in ancestral town of ..

Ataullah Mengal laid to rest in ancestral town of Wadh

30 minutes ago
 Sharjah International Narrator Forum launches firs ..

Sharjah International Narrator Forum launches first workshop of its 21st edition

57 minutes ago
 DC urged business community to comply with anti-co ..

DC urged business community to comply with anti-covid SOPs

54 minutes ago
 AEDB issues simplified certification regulations f ..

AEDB issues simplified certification regulations for installers of solar, wind p ..

54 minutes ago
 World powers should supplement Pakistan efforts fo ..

World powers should supplement Pakistan efforts for stability of Afghanistan: Fa ..

54 minutes ago
 Police arrest man for raping child

Police arrest man for raping child

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.