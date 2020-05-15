UrduPoint.com
NATO Calls On Russia To Agree To Modernization Of Vienna Document - Senior Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 01:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) NATO has called on Russia to take part in the modernization of the Vienna Document, an agreement reached by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe to ensure military transparency and build mutual confidence, Air Chief Marshal Stuart Peach, the chairman of the NATO Military Committee, said Thursday.

"We call upon Russia again to agree to the modernization of the Vienna Document on military transparency," Air Chief Marshal Peach said after a video conference of the NATO chiefs of defence.

The senior official also claimed that Russia was failing to meet its commitments to the Open Skies Treaty, which was signed in 1992 and has been in force since 2002, which allows for countries to conduct unarmed surveillance flights over one another.

"On Open Skies, I think it isn't clear what will happen, but I think it is clear that the alliance has supported the development of arms control for many decades and it is also clear that the global arms control architecture that served us so well is eroding, and Russia continues to disregard its international commitments, without being specific about Open Skies, and of course we need to try and strengthen arms control as a policy within NATO," Air Chief Marshal Peach said.

Several participating members of the Open Skies Treaty have accused one another of violating the terms of the agreement over recent months by prohibiting the surveillance flights of other nations. According to media reports, the Trump administration is looking for ways to withdraw from the treaty.

