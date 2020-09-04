UrduPoint.com
NATO Calls On Russia To Disclose Novichok Program In Light Of Navalny Case

Fri 04th September 2020 | 05:17 PM

NATO Calls on Russia to Disclose Novichok Program in Light of Navalny Case

NATO has called on Russia to disclose its program of the Novichok group of nerve agents to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday, amid speculations that Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny was poisoned with one of these substances

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) NATO has called on Russia to disclose its program of the Novichok group of nerve agents to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday, amid speculations that Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny was poisoned with one of these substances.

"NATO allies agree that Russia now has serious questions it must answer. The Russian government must fully cooperate with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons on an impartial international investigation. Those responsible for this attack must be held accountable and brought to justice.

We also call on Russia to provide complete disclosure of the Novichok program to the OPCW," Stoltenberg said at a press conference.

According to Stoltenberg, the incident with Navalny requires international response because this is not an "attack on an individual but on fundamental democratic rights."

Navalny is currently undergoing treatment in a German hospital after suffering an acute medical condition in Russia in late August. Berlin on Wednesday said that a German military laboratory possessed undeniable proof that the opposition politician had intoxication with a nerve agent from the Novichok group.

