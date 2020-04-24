NATO Calls on Taliban to Reduce Violence in Afghanistan, Create Conditions for Peace Talks

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The North Atlantic Council, the NATO decision-making body, on Friday called on the Taliban to reduce the level of violence in Afghanistan and create conditions for peace talks with the Afghan government.

"The current level of violence caused by the Taliban is not acceptable. We call urgently on the Taliban to reduce violence and create the conditions conducive to commence negotiations. NATO further calls on the Taliban to fulfill its commitments to ensure that terrorists never again find a safe haven on Afghan soil," the North Atlantic Council said in a statement.

NATO also called on Afghanistan's political leaders to overcome political differences and form an inclusive government.

"We welcome the establishment of an inclusive negotiating team to represent the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. We call on the Taliban to enter negotiations with this team without further delay, which is considered a key element of the U.

S.-Taliban agreement. We expect these negotiations to lead to an enduring and comprehensive peace agreement that puts an end to violence, safeguards the human rights of all Afghans, including women and children," the statement said.

Attacks by the Taliban on security forces checkpoints and civilians in Afghanistan continue despite the signing of a peace deal between the Taliban and Washington in Qatar in late February, which called for a reduction in violence in the country.

The peace deal was set to pave the way for the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from the country within 14 months, and the beginning of intra-Afghan talks between the militant group and the government, following a mutual release of prisoners, although negotiations have yet to begin.