NATO Can Play Bigger Role In Climate Change Fight By Adapting Agenda - Stoltenberg

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 10:00 PM

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday that the alliance could take into account climate change in its planning process, working toward softening the impact of military emissions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday that the alliance could take into account climate change in its planning process, working toward softening the impact of military emissions.

Earlier in the day, Stoltenberg discussed climate change issues with with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry.

"Great call with [John Kerry] to address the security implications of climate change.

#NATO can play a bigger role by incorporating climate change in our planning, adapting our armed forces & mitigating military emissions. I look forward to working together again," Stoltenberg tweeted.

In September, the NATO secretary general penned an opinion piece, originally published by the German newspaper Die Welt, calling for the alliance to integrate the issue of climate change in all facets of its activity and be ready to respond to climate-related disasters.

