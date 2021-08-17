UrduPoint.com

NATO Capable Of Striking Terrorist Groups If They Resurface In Afghanistan - Stoltenberg

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 07:37 PM

NATO has capabilities to strike terrorist groups in case they try to gain foothold in Afghanistan, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) NATO has capabilities to strike terrorist groups in case they try to gain foothold in Afghanistan, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"NATO allies will remain vigilant and we have the capabilities to strike terrorist groups from distance if we see that terrorist groups again trying to establish themselves and planning to organize attacks against NATO-allied countries," Stoltenberg told a press conference.

The United States and the Taliban (a terror group, banned in Russia) signed a peace agreement in February 2020. Among other things, the deal stipulated the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan in exchange for the Taliban abating violence and guaranteeing that the country will not turn into a safe haven for terrorists.

