UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Cautiously Optimistic About Russia's Patrolling Mission In Syria's North

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 05:44 PM

NATO Cautiously Optimistic About Russia's Patrolling Mission in Syria's North

US Ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison expressed cautious optimism over Russia's "new role" in Syria after it agreed to deploy its forces near the border with Turkey, raising hopes for a sustained ceasefire in the region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) US Ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison expressed cautious optimism over Russia's "new role" in Syria after it agreed to deploy its forces near the border with Turkey, raising hopes for a sustained ceasefire in the region.

"I think we will be hopeful and watchful about now this new role that Russia seems to be trying to play and hope for the best but prepare in case it doesn't come into play," Hutchison said.�

Speaking to reporters in Brussels, she admitted that Russia might be "beginning to try to be a stabilizing force as opposed to what has happened in the past few years" when it was criticized for supporting Syrian President Bashar Assad.�

"We need to watch very carefully if Russia is turning a corner to begin to try to be a stabilizing force as opposed to what has happened in the past few years with Russia's support of Syria when Assad was murdering its own people and we didn't see Russia stepping in to tell Assad that his Russian support would cease if Assad committed those kinds of crimes," she added.

On October 9, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the launch of Operation Peace Spring in northeast Syria to clear the border area of Kurdish People's Protection units and create a safe zone for the relocation of Syrian refugees currently residing in Turkey.

As part of a deal agreed to on Tuesday between Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian military police and Syrian forces will patrol the area along the Syrian border with Turkey and ensure the absence of any forces that Turkey deems as terrorists.

Related Topics

NATO Police Syria Russia Turkey Brussels Vladimir Putin Turkish Lira Tayyip Erdogan October Border Refugee Best

Recent Stories

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrests PO

5 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi showcases its water strategies at 2nd Ca ..

16 minutes ago

PM Khan seeks report on Nawaz Sharif's health

19 minutes ago

PTCL &MoITT collaborate with PNCA to organize Art ..

25 minutes ago

Secretary-General Affirms OIC Keen Interest on Coo ..

28 minutes ago

UAE ministers affirm country&#039;s investing in S ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.