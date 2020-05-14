UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Chief Accuses Russia, China Of Destabilizing West Visa Fake News Amid Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 07:24 PM

NATO Chief Accuses Russia, China of Destabilizing West Visa Fake News Amid Pandemic

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has alleged that Russia and China spread disinformation in pursuit of enhancing their influence and destabilizing the situation in the member countries of NATO and the European Union during the coronavirus pandemic

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has alleged that Russia and China spread disinformation in pursuit of enhancing their influence and destabilizing the situation in the member countries of NATO and the European Union during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Russian and Chinese actors, both state and non-state, have disseminated a lot of information and propaganda distorting the truth. It is a wrong approach," Stoltenberg said in an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

According to Stoltenberg, there is"no other reason for such propaganda and disinformation" than attempts to influence political processes in NATO and the EU and to destabilize the overall situation in the world. He failed to provide factual examples, however.

Stoltenberg specifically addressed the issue of Russia providing assistance to Italy in fighting the pandemic.

In his opinion, Russia has converted the help mission into a covert propaganda operation.

"I have mobilized NATO, and the allies did a lot to help each other fight the virus. In general, it is up to governments to decide whether to accept assistance from those who are willing to offer it. But it is important that help is not used for disinformation," Stoltenberg said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has earlier said that any opinions of Russia allegedly spreading fake news must come with actual facts to be valid.

In response to earlier allegations by several Western officials that Russia takes advantage of the pandemic to advance its geopolitical aims abroad, the Kremlin insisted on purely humanitarian nature of aid provided by Moscow to other countries for fighting the virus.

Related Topics

NATO World Moscow Russia China European Union Italy From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Half of Liechtenstein Firms Unhappy With Business ..

2 minutes ago

Estonia, Lithuania Record Fewer Than 10 New COVID- ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow to Start Mass Free Testing for COVID-19 Ant ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Says 'Could Cut Off The Whole Relationship' ..

2 minutes ago

Johnson Cautions Rapid Easing of COVID-19 Lockdown ..

16 minutes ago

ADAFSA warns public against spreading food rumours

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.