NATO Chief 'Appalled' by Hanau Bar Shootings

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday he was appalled by what appears to be xenophobic attacks in the German city of Hanau

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday he was appalled by what appears to be xenophobic attacks in the German city of Hanau.

"Appalled by the shootings in #Hanau. My thoughts are with the loved ones of all the victims. We stand together with our Ally #Germany against hatred & violence," he tweeted.

A gunman opened fire on Wednesday night on two shisha bars in the city center and a western suburb, killing nine people. He was later found dead in his home alongside the body of his 72-year-old mother.

Regional authorities said early findings have indicated a xenophobic motive behind the attacks. German media have cited the gunman's confession letter in which he made a case for an ethnic purge.