UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Chief 'Appalled' By Hanau Bar Shootings

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 06:56 PM

NATO Chief 'Appalled' by Hanau Bar Shootings

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday he was appalled by what appears to be xenophobic attacks in the German city of Hanau

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday he was appalled by what appears to be xenophobic attacks in the German city of Hanau.

"Appalled by the shootings in #Hanau. My thoughts are with the loved ones of all the victims. We stand together with our Ally #Germany against hatred & violence," he tweeted.

A gunman opened fire on Wednesday night on two shisha bars in the city center and a western suburb, killing nine people. He was later found dead in his home alongside the body of his 72-year-old mother.

Regional authorities said early findings have indicated a xenophobic motive behind the attacks. German media have cited the gunman's confession letter in which he made a case for an ethnic purge.

Related Topics

Dead NATO Fire German Shisha Media All

Recent Stories

Traffic plan for Karachi citizens during PSL match ..

8 minutes ago

LHC rejects petition challenging drama “Ehd-i-Wa ..

27 minutes ago

Bilawal says all options to be used against PTI go ..

31 minutes ago

EU Must Coordinate Format of Control Over Libyan A ..

4 minutes ago

UK retail sales rebound from sluggish 2019: data

4 minutes ago

Dr Ysmin lays foundation stone of new hostel block ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.