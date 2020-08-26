UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Chief Backs Calls For 'transparent' Navalny Probe

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 05:22 PM

NATO chief backs calls for 'transparent' Navalny probe

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday called for an investigation in the case of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, saying there was "no reason to doubt" German doctors' conclusions that he was poisoned

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday called for an investigation in the case of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, saying there was "no reason to doubt" German doctors' conclusions that he was poisoned.

"What we need now is a transparent investigation to find out what happened and to make sure those responsible are held accountable," Stoltenberg said as he arrived for talks with EU defence ministers in Berlin.

Related Topics

NATO Russia German Berlin Opposition

Recent Stories

More space for youth in entertainment industry urg ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner, RPO visit Khanewal to review securit ..

2 minutes ago

Adequate resources to be provided to PHA for beaut ..

2 minutes ago

Election of Orakzai Literary Jirga postponed

2 minutes ago

US Imposes Visa Restrictions on Chinese Persons Mi ..

2 minutes ago

Economic activities, inflation increasing side by ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.