NATO chief backs calls for 'transparent' Navalny probe

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday called for an investigation in the case of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, saying there was "no reason to doubt" German doctors' conclusions that he was poisoned.

"What we need now is a transparent investigation to find out what happened and to make sure those responsible are held accountable," Stoltenberg said as he arrived for talks with EU defence ministers in Berlin.