UrduPoint.com

NATO Chief Backs Ukraine Against Russia Demands

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 07:57 PM

NATO chief backs Ukraine against Russia demands

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday rejected Russian calls for Ukraine to be excluded from future membership in the alliance and denounced Moscow's "provocative" military build-up

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday rejected Russian calls for Ukraine to be excluded from future membership in the alliance and denounced Moscow's "provocative" military build-up.

On Wednesday, Russia handed a list of security demands to US assistant secretary of state Karen Donfried, who then came to NATO headquarters in Brussels on Thursday to discuss them with Stoltenberg.

But the NATO chief on Thursday also met Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, and gave a joint news conference to insist that any decision on membership was a matter for Kiev and the alliance's 30 member states.

"We will not compromise on the right of Ukraine to choose its own path. We will not compromise on the right for NATO to protect and defend all NATO allies," Stoltenberg said.

He said there would also be no compromising on NATO's partnership with Ukraine, describing it as important for both sides.

"Democracies of course have the right to work closely with a close partner such as Ukraine and our relation with Ukraine is defensive," he said.

"It's not in any way a threat to Russia." On Wednesday, Zelensky attended a summit with EU leaders -- most of whose countries are also NATO members -- and said that most of them understood and supported Ukraine's position in the conflict.

But he is frustrated that European powers in particular have refused to take preventive action against Russia, preferring to threaten a response in the event of Russian action.

"Since 2014, since the start of the war, I believe that basically Russia pushed Ukraine into NATO," he said.

"Basically I believe that today Russia itself is paving the difficult path of Ukraine to NATO." On Wednesday, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Donfried that NATO should halt its eastward expansion and withdraw a promise that Ukraine could become a candidate for membership.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin wants to talk directly to the United States over his standoff with Kiev, seeking security guarantees as an implicit condition to defusing the tension.

But NATO leaders point to what they say is Russia's massive troop mobilisation close to the Ukraine border. The US and EU have threatened "massive" economic sanctions in the event of an invasion.

"The aggressor is Russia," Stoltenberg said.

"It is Russia that is using military force against Ukraine, illegally annexing a part of Ukraine, Crimea, back in 2014, and continuing to destabilise eastern Ukraine."

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Threatened Brussels Vladimir Putin Kiev Alliance United States Border Event All From

Recent Stories

Emirates Development Bank wins &#039;Ecosystem Ena ..

Emirates Development Bank wins &#039;Ecosystem Enabler of the Year&#039; award

19 minutes ago
 OPPO unveils its first-ever foldable flagship phon ..

OPPO unveils its first-ever foldable flagship phone, OPPO Find N at INNO Day 202 ..

31 minutes ago
 60 days of ‘Reimaging Energy’ with ENOC Group ..

60 days of ‘Reimaging Energy’ with ENOC Group at Expo 2020 Dubai

33 minutes ago
 UAE, Colombia sign MoU for cooperation in cultural ..

UAE, Colombia sign MoU for cooperation in cultural and creative industries

34 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inspects progress of Kalba developme ..

Sharjah Ruler inspects progress of Kalba development projects

49 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark SCCI’s ..

CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark SCCI’s 50th anniversary

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.