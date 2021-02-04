UrduPoint.com
NATO Chief, Belgian Prime Minister Discuss Strengthening Transatlantic Ties - Alliance

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 09:29 PM

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has discussed with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo relations between Europe and North America, as well as ways to renew the transatlantic bond during bilateral talks in Brussels, the alliance said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has discussed with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo relations between Europe and North America, as well as ways to renew the transatlantic bond during bilateral talks in Brussels, the alliance said on Thursday.

"NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met with the Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo today (4 February) at the Prime Minister's office in Brussels to discuss the strong links between Europe and North America and the opportunity to renew and reenergise the transatlantic bond," the alliance said in a press release.

The NATO chief also thanked the Belgian armed forces for their assistance during the coronavirus pandemic, including with medical equipment, transport, testing and vaccinations, the alliance added.

"The Secretary General also recalled Belgium's important contributions to our shared security, including by contributing to NATO's Baltic Air Policing Mission, the multinational battle groups in the Baltic Sea region, and the training mission in Afghanistan," the press release read.

Apart from that, the officials discussed the NATO 2030 initiative to make the alliance more effective in the future, as well as preparations for the summit of NATO leaders, which is set to be held later this year in Brussels.

