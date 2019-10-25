UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Chief Calls Ceasefire In Syria's North Unsustainable

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 11:47 PM

NATO Chief Calls Ceasefire in Syria's North Unsustainable

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday described the situation in northeastern Syria unsustainable, saying a lasting solution should be worked out with the help of global players

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday described the situation in northeastern Syria unsustainable, saying a lasting solution should be worked out with the help of global players.

"The present situation in northern Syria is not sustainable. And the international community has a responsibility to try to address all the challenges, the threats we see in northern Syria," he said.

Stoltenberg held a press briefing in Brussels to wrap up two days of NATO defense ministers' talks during which they discussed a proposal for Syria put forth by the German defense chief.

German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has repeatedly suggested setting up an internationally run safe zone in northern Syria, even after Russia and Turkey agreed a ceasefire there to allow Kurdish militias to leave the border area. Russia said no more peace initiatives was needed.

Stoltenberg said he welcomed the German proposal to look into possibilities of an international safe zone but stressed that details still needed to be refined and wider political support was required before it could be acted on.

Related Topics

NATO Syria Russia Turkey German Brussels Turkish Lira Border All

Recent Stories

Gulalai's father sent to jail on 14-day judicial r ..

57 minutes ago

All moments will die if PM Khan offers NRO to corr ..

1 hour ago

UN Urges Calm 'On All Sides' in Iraq as Mass Prote ..

4 minutes ago

Four dead in landslides, floods weeks after typhoo ..

4 minutes ago

Azadi March: Govt's negotiating team says good new ..

2 hours ago

Drivers clog roads in Chile, join protests over ec ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.