BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday described the situation in northeastern Syria unsustainable, saying a lasting solution should be worked out with the help of global players.

"The present situation in northern Syria is not sustainable. And the international community has a responsibility to try to address all the challenges, the threats we see in northern Syria," he said.

Stoltenberg held a press briefing in Brussels to wrap up two days of NATO defense ministers' talks during which they discussed a proposal for Syria put forth by the German defense chief.

German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has repeatedly suggested setting up an internationally run safe zone in northern Syria, even after Russia and Turkey agreed a ceasefire there to allow Kurdish militias to leave the border area. Russia said no more peace initiatives was needed.

Stoltenberg said he welcomed the German proposal to look into possibilities of an international safe zone but stressed that details still needed to be refined and wider political support was required before it could be acted on.